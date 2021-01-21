Advertisement

Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery

Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people who admitted to buying heroin on Monday.

Deputies received information about two people sleeping in a silver Cadillac at Ward Cemetery.

After arriving at the scene deputies approached the Cadillac where the two were sleeping. The door was left unlocked, as police opened the door and attempting to wake the pair.

While conducting an investigation, deputies noticed both people were under the influence.

The pair admitted to purchasing heroin and driving to the cemetery afterward.

An unknown white substance believed to be fentanyl was found along with hypodermic needles.

26-year-old Randy Lee Collier and 31-year-old Whitney Fawn Collier were charged with possession of a controlled substance (opiates), public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the position.
‘She actually looks like us’: Louisville girls react to swearing-in of Kamala Harris as VP
Brett Hankison was one of three LMPD officers who fired their weapons at Taylor’s apartment...
Hankison attorney hopes to move trial out of Jefferson County
There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12...
Childcare workers ask to be vaccinated alongside teachers
Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration...
Richmond mayor reflects on his experience at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony