Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people who admitted to buying heroin on Monday.

Deputies received information about two people sleeping in a silver Cadillac at Ward Cemetery.

After arriving at the scene deputies approached the Cadillac where the two were sleeping. The door was left unlocked, as police opened the door and attempting to wake the pair.

While conducting an investigation, deputies noticed both people were under the influence.

The pair admitted to purchasing heroin and driving to the cemetery afterward.

An unknown white substance believed to be fentanyl was found along with hypodermic needles.

26-year-old Randy Lee Collier and 31-year-old Whitney Fawn Collier were charged with possession of a controlled substance (opiates), public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

