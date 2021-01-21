Advertisement

Father Jim Sichko reflects on Joe Biden becoming second Catholic U.S. president

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy was sworn in. He was the first president to practice Catholicism. Today, President Joe Biden is the second to practice the faith.

We caught up with Father Jim Sichko to get his take on this historic day and what it means to Catholics in the U.S.

Sichko says President Biden is a praying man and those prayers will guide him in his decision making.

“I am very humbled by another Catholic being called to this office and I recognize that it is going to take all of us to work together and healing and restoring to use the values that make us whole,” Father Sichko said.

You can hear more from Father Sichko on how Biden’s Catholic values will influence his presidency below:

