Georgia stuns Kentucky 63-62 with Horne’s go-ahead layup

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half for Kentucky
Georgia basketball player Tye Fagan (14) during a game against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum in...
Georgia basketball player Tye Fagan (14) during a game against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)(Tony Walsh | UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Andrew Garcia scored 16 points, P.J. Horne a made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left, and Georgia snapped a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky with a 63-62 victory. After a timeout with 3.6 seconds left, Horne got past his defender for an inbounds pass in the lane, bobbled it and curled in a layup. A heave by Keion Brooks Jr. did not hit the rim as time expired. It was Georgia’s first win in the series since March 7, 2013. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half for Kentucky (4-9, 3-3). 

