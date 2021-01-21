Advertisement

Health experts encouraging vaccinated people to follow through with 2nd dose

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health care facilities have started administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the CDC, more than 16.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

In Kentucky, that number is around 14,000.

People who get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are told to come back in three weeks for the second dose. Those who get the Moderna vaccine are told to come back in four weeks.

Medical experts say people should follow through with the full vaccination regimen.

“We do believe that most of the protection comes from that first dose but to get that 95% protected statistic, we feel that we have to that the second dose is given,” said Dr. James Borders, chief medical officer of Baptist Health and president of the Lexington Medical Society.

Experts believe both doses will provide at least one year of immunity.

They say COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent you from getting the virus but they could lessen the severity of symptoms if you do.

