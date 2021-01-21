Advertisement

Holding hands, couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19 minutes apart

By WBNS Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) - An Ohio couple who had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their family hopes their deaths serve as a warning to others.

Sisters Debbie Howell, Vicki Harper and Kelly Meek gathered on a Zoom call Tuesday to remember their parents, Dick and Shirley Meek, who died from the coronavirus. It was also Dick’s birthday, and he would have turned 90. Shirley was 87.

The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage on Dec. 22. That’s when their daughters say the guard, even if ever so briefly, was dropped.

Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their...
Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their deaths came less than a month after their 70th wedding anniversary.(Source: Meek Family, WBNS via CNN)

“They said to all us kids, ‘We think we’re getting colds,’” said Kelly Meek.

Then, on Jan. 8, Dick and Shirley Meek, both positive for COVID-19, were admitted to Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. They were placed in separate rooms, one floor apart.

The time to say goodbye came quickly. The Meeks’ children asked if their parents could be together when the time came, and staff found a room big enough for two beds and their equipment.

“We asked for them to be together, and they said, ‘Absolutely,’” Kelly Meek said.

John Denver’s “When the River Meets the Sea,” the song Dick Meek wanted to be played after he was gone, played softly in the room Saturday while he and his wife were both leaving.

“Mom passed first,” Howell said. “They were holding hands. The nurse put Mom’s head on my dad’s shoulder, and she said to Dad, ‘Dick, it’s OK to let go now. Shirley’s waiting for you.’ He passed within minutes.”

The couple had 70 years together – decades of love with five children, 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

“My parents got the blessing of walking together through the gates of heaven into eternity with never having to face ‘until death do us part.’ How many people can say that?” Howell said. “It’s beautiful.”

The sisters wanted to share their parents’ story to encourage others to take COVID-19 seriously and give the virus respect.

“Our hearts are shattered, but we are at peace knowing that they are together in heaven for eternity,” Howell said.

The Meeks were on a waiting list to get the COVID-19 vaccine near their home in Ohio. They died three days before their appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,433 new COVID-19 cases; 49 deaths

Latest News

The attack occurred as security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
US to join global coronavirus vaccine program, Fauci says
Three of the couple's children wanted to share their story to encourage others to take COVID-19...
After 70 years of marriage, Ohio couple dies side by side from COVID-19
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden asks Americans to 'mask up' for 100 days amid more COVID-19 variant cases