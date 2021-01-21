Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Colder air digs in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The past few days have included some ups and downs with our temperatures. A deeper shot of cold air will sweep in to round out the week.

I often forget about the day ahead. Especially when it isn’t going to include anything substantial. This really looks like a nice day. Highs should run around the mid and upper 40s. A series of fronts will work their magic on the region. The first one will be out of here by tonight. The second one should drop in on Friday. As it approaches the region, I think it is getting weaker as it passes over Kentucky. You won’t see any precipitation for that round. Just some colder temperatures!

During the early morning hours on Saturday, wind chill readings could reach the single-digit territory.

Next week has all kinds of potential. We will be watching it very closely!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

