Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is in the hospital and charged with wanton endangerment after leading police on a chase on US-119 early Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call from KSP Post 10 in Harlan advising them that a police chase was about to enter Letcher County on US-119 South.

Troopers from Post 13 picked up the case and followed a black Chevrolet Tahoe north on US-119 South. Once the chase entered the city of Whitesburg, Whitesburg Police officers also assisted.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jared Ratliff of Jenkins, then drove towards the officers, hitting a Whitesburg Police vehicle. Officers fired their service weapons in fear of being hit by the truck.

The chase continued onto US-119 North until Ratliff lost control of the truck and hit an embankment. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Ratliff is being charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

