Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program returns to Red Mile

Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program resumed Thursday. This week, it’s back at Red Mile through Saturday.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program resumed Thursday.

This week, it’s back at Red Mile through Saturday.

The city has tested more than 20,000 through this program. Just because COVID-19 vaccines are increasing, doesn’t mean testing should decrease. At Red Mile, the goal is to make sure everyone has access to a test.

People can walk up or drive up and get a test.

No appointment is necessary.

This is in addition to the numerous other locations across the city that offer free testing, including sites at BCTC, Kroger Field Blue Lot, and Easter Seals Richmond Road location, which is the old Shriners hospital.

[COVID-19 testing is available at various locations in Lexington]

Even though there are several sites available, the city says it has seen a decrease in testing lately. They’re reminding people that, although the vaccine is here, doesn’t mean this pandemic is over and people should still be getting tested regularly.

“We are in a critical time right now and keeping track of cases, contact tracing, and just being careful for yourself and being careful for the people around you because we’re about to turn the corner,” said Tim Brandewie, Fayette County emergency operations manager. “We’re not quite there yet. So, we encourage people to come on out and get COVID tests.”

Some of the city’s testing sites do require appointments, so make sure you check online before you head out the door.

Testing at Red Mile will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

