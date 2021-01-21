LMPD officer crashes after being shot at on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot at while driving an unmarked vehicle on Interstate 65.

The shooting happened on I-65 near Fern Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a person in another vehicle fired at the officer, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The officer crashed into a median following the shooting and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell said the officer appeared to have minor injuries.

The officer did not return fire.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Mitchell said the suspect, who has not been identified, drove off.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

