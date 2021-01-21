Advertisement

One person hospitalized after early morning fire in Lexington

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Lexington.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. on Ryan Circle.

Crews had the scene under control by roughly 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they do not know the victim’s current condition.

An investigator is trying to determine what may have caused the fire.

