One person hospitalized after early morning fire in Lexington
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after an early morning fire in Lexington.
The fire started around 6:15 a.m. on Ryan Circle.
Crews had the scene under control by roughly 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters said they do not know the victim’s current condition.
An investigator is trying to determine what may have caused the fire.
