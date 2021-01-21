Advertisement

President Biden’s Peloton bike raises security concerns at the White House

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, January 20. Inauguration day is also known as move in day for President Biden and move out day for former President Donald Trump.

Amid the new president deciding what he wants to bring with him to his new home for the next four years, Biden’s Peloton bike was one item White House officials weren’t certain could be on the list, according to a report from the New York Times.

NYT reported President Biden’s fancy exercise bike equipped with a tablet featuring a camera and microphone, allowing for riders to livestream and communicate with one another, could be a cybersecurity issue, nonetheless with a few adjustments from the National Security Agency and the Secret Service, will be allowed into the White House.

“Presidential security is always about balancing presidential needs and desires and the relative security risk of any single thing,” Garrett Graff, the director of the cybersecurity initiative at the Aspen Institute told the NYT. “The threat is real, but it is presumably a manageable risk given enough thought and preparation.”

The NYT reports President Biden will be allowed to bring his Peloton bike with him, but the camera and the microphone in the tablet would have to be removed to make the exercise machine White House friendly.

