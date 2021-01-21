Advertisement

Richmond mayor reflects on his experience at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration...
Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration ceremony.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There were some familiar faces to central Kentucky in the audience at Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, including Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

He was the guest of Congressman Andy Barr.

“The whole world is watching us today,” Mayor Blythe said.

As history was made on so many levels, Mayor Blythe had a front-row seat.

“We have the oldest president at the time of the election,” Blythe said. “We have the first female vice president of the United States and then also the first African American descent and south Asian descent vice president.”

Blythe has been to one other presidential inauguration, President Barack Obama’s.

But, this trip still held many firsts for the Richmond mayor because it was in the midst of a global pandemic as well as just two weeks after the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“This time there was a very small crowd, of course, labels on the backs of chairs, chairs being separated,” Blythe said. “And, to say that the security level was high or that security was heavy is an understatement.”

Still, the changes couldn’t touch the significance of the tradition. And, Blythe said President Joe Biden’s words of unity are exactly what he and the rest of the country needed to hear.

“As mentioned today by the president even, democracy will survive,” Blythe said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Childcare facilities are asking for employees to be vaccinated at the same time as K-12...
Childcare workers ask to be vaccinated alongside teachers
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
Father Jim Sichko reflects on Joe Biden becoming second Catholic U.S. president
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Father Jim Sichko
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Zilis