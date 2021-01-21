‘She actually looks like us’: Louisville girls react to swearing-in of Kamala Harris as VP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States, 8-year-old Isabelle Kaufman and her grandmother, Angela, were watching at home in Louisville.

“The first thing I thought because I was on the phone with my aunt was, ‘Wow, she actually looks like us,’” Kaufman told WAVE 3 News. “Just knowing that someone who looks like me is in the office right now, it just makes me feel more confident in who I am.”

Kaufman, who comes from a biracial family, said she sees herself in Harris.

Harris’ life story reflects the experiences of black, brown, and mixed families across the nation. She was the first person of both Jamaican and South Asian descent to take the oath of office as vice president.

As the first woman to hold the position, Harris serves as an inspiration to an entire generation of girls.

At Louisville’s Grace James Academy of Excellence, dozens of students and their teachers watched the inauguration online together. The all-girls school offers STEAM education with an Afrocentric curriculum.

Students like Caleigh Thomas said Harris is showing that women can lead just as well as men.

“I feel like it’s going to boost a lot of girl’s confidence to be able to know that they can do that also, people are going to feel like, ‘She did it, so I can do it,” the sixth grader said.

“We can look back on our history and we can say that we had a Vice President who was like us and it’s allowing girls to be you and speak up, it’s okay to share your ideas with the world and stuff,” sixth grader DeaJan’ae Seargent said.

Kaufman, Seargant, and Thomas said they see Harris as the leader who will pave the way forward.

Before taking her oath of office Wednesday, Harris took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m here because of the women who came before me.”

