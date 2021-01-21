Advertisement

State education leaders seeing more request for COVID-19 vaccine

(WYMT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Lexington, we’re still in phase 1A when it comes to widespread vaccinations. But some other counties are moving into other phases, and that includes vaccinating teachers.

Magoffin County Superintendent Scott Helton says his hope is enough teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine that there won’t be any problem returning to in-person classes.

“When you have students in the building you got to have enough people to maintain that supervision, so that’s my biggest concern,” Superintendent Helton said.

He says a little more than 60 percent of his staff have signed up for it. Franklin County’s superintendent says their number was 68 percent.

But the state education commissioner says they expect those numbers to rise.

“We’re seeing requests from people who had declined the vaccine earlier, now take it because we have seen hundreds of thousands of doses go out across the United States and also here in Kentucky and we’re not seeing widespread adverse effects,” Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said.

Helton said so far they’ve vaccinated 40 employees, and are set to vaccinate another 200 next week.

They hope to return to a hybrid model of learning by Feb. 1 at the latest.

“We’ll take the first few weeks and hopefully once the vaccination starts rolling out a little bit more and we can keep that positivity rate down we can be able to increase from the hybrid plan.”

Commissioner Glass said he expects to see a phased re-entry across the state within the next 30 to 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Beshear vetoes six of seven bills sent to his desk so far by General Assembly
WATCH | Beshear vetoes six of seven bills sent to his desk so far by General Assembly
Health experts encouraging vaccinated people to follow through with 2nd dose
WATCH | Health experts encouraging vaccinated people to follow through with 2nd dose
Gov. Beshear reports 3,728 new COVID-19 cases; record daily death total
WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports 3,728 new COVID-19 cases; record daily death total
Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program returns to Red Mile
WATCH | Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program returns to Red Mile