VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about who can get vaccinated now

As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Who is eligible to receive the vaccine now?

Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited, the Centers for Disease Control made recommendations to federal, state and local governments about who should be vaccinated first. Using the CDC’s recommendations, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued a vaccination plan for the state.

In Kentucky, people who are considered part of phases 1A and 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1A includes residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities as well as health care personnel.

Phase 1B includes anyone 70 years old and over, first responders, and K-12 personnel.

Who will be next to receive the vaccine?

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, the next phase will include Kentuckians in Phase 1C.

This next phase includes anyone 60 years old or older, people 16 years old and over the Centers for Disease Control believes are highest at risk for COVID-19 risk conditions, and all essential workers.

In Phase 1C, who is considered at increase risk of severe illness?

The state is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control which says adults of any age with the following conditions are at increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state or weakened immune system from solid organ transplants

Obesity which is considered a person with a body mass index of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2.

Who are considered essential workers for receiving priority for vaccination?

Using guidance from the federal government, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued a vaccination plan which includes a breakdown of frontline and other essential workers who should receive priority for vaccination. The guidance came from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Frontline essential workers

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (Firefighters, Police)

Corrections

Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food & Agriculture

Manufacturing

U.S. Postal service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Other essential workers

Transportation and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communication

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety (Engineers)

Water & Wastewater

What’s the state’s goal for using available vaccine doses?

While the state got off to a slow start using available vaccine doses, it’s set a goal of administering 90 percent of all vaccine within seven days of arrival.

