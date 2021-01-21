Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is announcing next steps in the state’s effort to get internet access in every Kentucky home with a new internet speed test. You can contribute by taking the speed test here.

“By completing these speed tests all across the commonwealth, we can find out where we need internet access and where we need better internet access,” Gov. Beshear said.

