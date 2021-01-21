Whitaker Family YMCA closing through Jan. 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Staff with the Whitaker Family YMCA have announced it will be closing through Sunday, Jan. 24.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to staff COVID-19 cases and exposures at the YMCA.

Management with the YMCA say the Whitaker Family facility will be cleaned and staff will be encouraged to test and avoid returning to work if they have any symptoms.

The Y will reopen Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.