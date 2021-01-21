Advertisement

Whitaker Family YMCA closing through Jan. 24

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Staff with the Whitaker Family YMCA have announced it will be closing through Sunday, Jan. 24.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to staff COVID-19 cases and exposures at the YMCA.

Management with the YMCA say the Whitaker Family facility will be cleaned and staff will be encouraged to test and avoid returning to work if they have any symptoms.

The Y will reopen Monday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
There are 45,000 participants in the Janssen single-dose vaccine trial, according to Johnson &...
Trial for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues at UK and Baptist Health
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated
WATCH | Black leaders in Lexington call for unity as Biden is inaugurated
Community gives back to ‘Big Tip’ challenge organizer fighting COVID-19
WATCH | Community gives back to ‘Big Tip’ challenge organizer fighting COVID-19
Update on Lexington’s COVID-19 vaccine task force
WATCH | Update on Lexington’s COVID-19 vaccine task force
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
WATCH | Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges