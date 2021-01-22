Advertisement

Hot shooting Colonels tie OVC 3-point record, roll past UT Martin

The Colonels (13-2, 7-1 OVC) hit on 20-of-37 three-point attempts
The Colonels (13-2, 7-1 OVC) hit on 20-of-37 three-point attempts
The Colonels (13-2, 7-1 OVC) hit on 20-of-37 three-point attempts(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team tied the Ohio Valley Conference record with 20 three-pointers, and shot 60 percent from the field, in a 113-73 victory over the University of Tennessee at Martin on Thursday at McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels (13-2, 7-1 OVC) hit on 20-of-37 three-point attempts (54.1 percent), tying the mark set by Austin Peay in 2012-13 and matched by the 2013-14 EKU squad. It is the most three-pointers ever by the Colonels against a Division-I opponent.

Eastern finished the game having made 42-of-70 from the field.

Freshman Wendell Green Jr. scored a game-best 25 points for the Colonels.  He made 10-of-16 attempts from the field, including 4-of-6 from long range, to go along with four assists and two steals.  Sophomore Michael Moreno scored 23 points, hitting on 9-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range.

EKU, ranked No. 14 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Top-25, has won eight straight games and is now off to its best OVC start in 56 years.

The Colonels will host Southeast Missouri on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Skyhawks (3-8, 1-6 OVC) made 2-of-14 from behind the arc.  Eastern had 12 steals, leading to 22 UTM turnovers.  EKU out-scored the visitors 27-10 off turnovers.

Freshman Curt Lewis finished with 19 points and five steals.  Freshman Devontae Blanton added a career-high 19 points and five rebounds off the bench.  The duo missed just three shots from the field combined (13-for-16).

UTM was within eight, 59-51, after a dunk by Anthony Thomas with 13:48 remaining in the game.  Eastern Kentucky answered with a 19-5 run to put the game away.  Moreno scored seven of the 19 and his three-pointer with 9:07 to go made it a 22-point advantage, 78-56.

The Colonels went on to score 29 points in the final seven and a half minutes.  Green’s three-pointer at the 5:02 mark stretched the margin to 30 for the first time.  Isaiah Minters tip-in with 51 seconds on the clock set the final margin at 40.

Cameron Holden had a team-high 20 points and 13 rebounds for UT Martin.  The Skyhawks out-rebounded the Colonels 34-28, and grabbed 17 boards off the offensive glass.

