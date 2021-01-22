Kentucky’s limited COVID vaccine supply impacts providers willing and ready to distribute it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as people are signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine, providers are signing up to give it.

But, it’s the state’s limited supply that’s keeping both groups on the waiting list.

“We’re ready to get it to you, Dr. Steven Stack said yesterday we could probably do 250,000 vaccinations a week,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The supply simply isn’t there.”

The state has gotten to the point of vaccinating more people than the number of doses it’s being shipped, meaning there are now about 1,500 facilities capable of vaccinating people that can’t all receive doses.

In his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear cautioned that just because a facility is providing vaccines now, doesn’t mean they will be continuously shipped more doses to provide in the future.

“As we move to different phases, that’s going to happen and we need people’s patience with that,” Beshear said. “If we move to a phase where anybody who has vaccine may get 100,000 calls, who has the infrastructure to handle that changes and we hope providers can understand that.”

The state is still on track to open its regional vaccine drive-thru centers in February.

“In fact, on January 28, Kroger is set to stand up its registration and its scheduling system,” Secretary Jim Gray said.

But, reaching their full capacities as well as other available providers, will depend on the allocations Kentucky gets from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers.

Beshear said Thursday he has not yet received a response from the federal government to his request for doubling Kentucky’s allocation of doses.

