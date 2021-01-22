Advertisement

Kindergartners stand in solidarity, inspired by swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As former senator Kamala Harris stood up ready to be sworn in as the country’s first female, first black, and first Asian-American Vice President Wednesday, four South Bend kindergartners also stood up, hand-in-hand, in solidarity.

“We just put it on. We just wanted to have an educational moment and those girls just walked over, held hands, and I jumped over and I was like I had to take a picture of this. It was just so pure,” El Campito Child Development Center teacher Margaret Long says.

One of those little girls was Sara Hernandez Bastine and like her friends, she says her dreams are big, ”I want to be a teacher”, and bold just like her new vice president.

“Do you want to be like that one day?” Sara was asked. “Yes”, she firmly replied.

“It was awesome. It just shows how young students take in what we’re doing and it was just so pure. It was just them all by themselves taking in that moment together,” Long says.

The El Campito Child Development Center says turning on the inauguration was an opportunity to educate their students. However, after watching what these girls did together, on their own, it proved to be a teaching moment for everyone.

