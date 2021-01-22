Advertisement

Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation

Kody Lee Mullins was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch Thursday.
Kody Lee Mullins was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch Thursday.(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Thursday, and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Kody Lee Mullins, 19, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation into Mullins when they found him directing a young person to send him sexually explicit images of herself online.

Police obtained a search warrant for a house in Keavy and searched it on Thursday. They took equipment used in the commission of the crime and it was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mullins is charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Mullins is also charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game