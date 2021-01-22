Morehead State keeps winning streak rolling in 76-65 win over SEMO

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- In a slugfest that featured 62 combined free three attempts, the Morehead State men’s basketball team kept its current winning streak intact Thursday night, besting visiting Southeast Missouri 76-65 at Johnson Arena in a game featured on ESPNU.

The Eagles, who swept back to back games against the Redhawks, improved to 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the OVC, the best conference start since being 9-0 at that point in 2009-10. SEMO fell to 4-9 and 2-5 in the league.MSU is now 18-3 in the last 21 games against Southeast Missouri and has won 14 of the past 16 games played against the schools in Johnson Arena. Morehead State’s six-game winning streak is its longest since a seven-game success run in 2015-16.

Four-time OVC Freshman of the Week Johni Broome posted a strong start for another weekly award in recording his fourth career double-double with 14 points and a team-best 10 rebounds. Junior guard DeVon Cooper led the Eagles with 17 points, two shy of his career high. Sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper registered a season-high 15 points and hit all three of his three-pointers, including a buzzer beating triple to put the Eagles up by five at the half. Senior forward James Baker scored 11, reaching double figures with an emphatic run-out slam in the final 15 seconds of the game.The Eagles won despite hitting just 19 of 35 free throws, while the Redhawks canned 18 of their 27 free tosses.