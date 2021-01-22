UK students, school leaders prepare for start of spring semester Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Other than warmer clothes, leaders at UK say the start of the spring semester will look a lot like the start of last fall.

“The pandemic is impacting UK, Lexington, the commonwealth and the world. We were really able to manage we think that pandemic on our campus,” said Lance Poston with UK Health Corps.

The university was able to finish out the semester, although they ended a bit early, sending students home at the Thanksgiving break.

This semester they will also finish early, with the last day of finals scheduled for May 13.

“Many of the long weekends and opportunities for students to be away that aren’t federal holidays were removed from the spring schedule,” Poston said.

And like the fall, they have plans in place to go fully online if the pandemic gets bad enough. Students moving in today said they were glad that move never happened.

“Virginia is about a 10-hour drive, that’s where I’m from so if we got sent home I’ll probably have to stay in a hotel or something. And I was not ready to get all those details together because I just moved in,” freshman Sally Englander said.

The university will also test every student on campus before the end of the month.

For freshmen, college during a pandemic is all they’ve ever known. They say they know some things might change once the world starts to return to normal.

“I imagine it would be a lot more confusing trying to get to classes within like 10 minutes because now you just have a 10 minute break between Zoom calls. But I know once it goes back to normal you really have to book it across campus from point A to point B,” freshman Anna Del Genio said.

Poston says they are prepared to help with the mass vaccinations of students, once that phase begins. But at this point, they are still focused on teachers, healthcare workers and the older population.

UK Student Government President Courtney Wheeler spoke with WKYT’s Amber Philpott Friday evening on The Breakdown about how students are feeling going into the new semester:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.