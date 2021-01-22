VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about finding where to register to get the shot
To find information, here are links to health departments serving each Kentucky county
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.
How do I find information for vaccinations available near where I live?
The state currently does not have a searchable database of all the locations administering vaccinations to the public. As a starting point, we have located links to the local health department serving each of Kentucky’s 120 counties and the one operated by the UK Healthcare at Kroger Field. To go to the health department serving your county, click on your county below.
UK Healthcare mass vaccination at Kroger Field
Local health department serving each Kentucky county
