Advertisement

214 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 214 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 28,014. The city’s death toll remains at 179.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone with 61.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, there have been 340,779 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game