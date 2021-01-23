4-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He is the first commit in the 2022 class.

The standout from Belleville, Michigan was offered by Steve Clinkscale and he chose the Wildcats over Iowa State, Toledo and Central Michigan.

Check out my highlight - https://t.co/J1SDZwDFVA — Jeremiah Caldwell📚 (@j_caldwell7) January 20, 2021

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s ranked as the No. 317 player nationally and No. 48 athlete.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.