Advertisement

4-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell commits to Kentucky

He is the first commit in the 2022 class.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He is the first commit in the 2022 class.

The standout from Belleville, Michigan was offered by Steve Clinkscale and he chose the Wildcats over Iowa State, Toledo and Central Michigan.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s ranked as the No. 317 player nationally and No. 48 athlete.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first...
No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63
Kentucky loses at UT 70-53.
No. 12 Kentucky falls at No. 25 Tennessee 70-53
Alabama's Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama's NCAA...
No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi State