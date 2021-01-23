Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern around the corner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a few dry days to end the week and kickoff the weekend, another active patter is right around the corner that could bring issues to the Commonwealth.

Cold temperatures will be with us through the evening and tonight as we fall back through the lower 30s and into the 20s by late tonight. Clouds will also begin to increase across our region tonight ahead of our next system, but dry conditions will persist for now. Winds will again stay light to moderate tonight, adding a touch of windchill to the actual temperatures.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be around the mid-20s, with some frost forming on surfaces. Our next system will move in throughout the day with an early mix of wintry weather across northern parts of the state that could create isolated travel issues. Otherwise, that wintry mix will then transition all over to rain throughout the later morning and afternoon hours as well. Highs by Sunday afternoon will struggle to reach into the 40s as cloud cover persists between the showers.

Monday brings in the heaviest portion of rain, and the low-pressure moves to our northwest. This system will likely drop around 1″-3″ of rain over roughly 12 hours, which means we could see localized high water issues throughout the day on Monday. Along with showers, we will also have gusty winds of 30-40+mph on Monday and into Tuesday morning, where showers will begin to wrap up. For any snow lovers out there, we’re also watching late Wednesday and into Thursday as another system moves in, and at this time, models are showing a decent hit of snow, but we’ll watch it closely for any changes.

Heavy showers begin Sunday, but ramp up more on Monday bringing several inches of rain across the state that could even lead to localized high water issues. (WKYT)

