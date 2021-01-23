Ally Blakes shares sunshine today, but a wet end to the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

If you step outside this morning, you may just want to stay indoors...

Good morning! It is Saturday and we are waking up to a bitter cold here in Kentucky. Temperatures this morning remain in the upper teens to low 20′s, factoring in that northerly wind and we are feeling closer to the single digits at times. Skies remain clear and we will see plentiful sunshine throughout the day today highs in the mid-30′s. Overnight, is when the clouds start moving in for our next system.

This system will mix with our cold temps and first give us the chance for a mix, and the best chance to see this will be north of 64.South of 64, will mostly see rain and we will see rain dominating the forecast ending the weekend and starting the work week. Heavy rain will continue into Monday as a warm front surges to the north across the Ohio Valley. Models are showing a bullseye of the heaviest amounts in western KY, but central KY could see almost 3 inches of rain before the end of the week. The warm front will also bring our high to around 50 degrees on Monday.

The rest of the week becomes closer to average with temperatures around the low 40′s and we will see a clearing out by Wednesday. Thursday our next system moves in with a mix chance, and we will top out Friday back to normal with sunny skies. Have a great day!

