Advertisement

UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Bell County man

Rufus Ernest Wolfe
Rufus Ernest Wolfe(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 1/23/2020:

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs confirmed with WYMT that Rufus Ernest Wolfe is safe and back at his home in Bell County.

Original Story:

A Golden Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Rufus Ernest Wolfe.

Wolfe went missing from the Shillalah Village of Bell County. He was last seen driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport.

He is believed to be driving in the director of Southern Pines, North Carolina and he could be in the area of Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina.

Wolfe is a white male, 5′6″, 165 pounds, green eyes and gray hair with a fair complexion.

He is also possibly suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information on Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-1313.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game