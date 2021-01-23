UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Bell County man

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 1/23/2020:

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs confirmed with WYMT that Rufus Ernest Wolfe is safe and back at his home in Bell County.

Original Story:

A Golden Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Rufus Ernest Wolfe.

Wolfe went missing from the Shillalah Village of Bell County. He was last seen driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport.

He is believed to be driving in the director of Southern Pines, North Carolina and he could be in the area of Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina.

Wolfe is a white male, 5′6″, 165 pounds, green eyes and gray hair with a fair complexion.

He is also possibly suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information on Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-1313.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.