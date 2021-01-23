Gov. Beshear reports 3,795 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths Saturday
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 3,795 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 344,568 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 10.56%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Bullitt, Fayette, Warren, and Kenton.
Officials also reported 49 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,386.
At least 1,604 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 403 in the ICU and 209 on ventilators. At least 41,633 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
