Gov. Beshear reports 3,795 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 3,795 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 344,568 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 10.56%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Bullitt, Fayette, Warren, and Kenton.

Officials also reported 49 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,386.

At least 1,604 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 403 in the ICU and 209 on ventilators. At least 41,633 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear announced 3,795 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, and a positivity rate below 11% for the second day in a row. For more on today’s report visit https://t.co/pHPivZd95h. pic.twitter.com/vEuRTOTuum — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 23, 2021

