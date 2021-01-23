Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Dr. Aaron Thompson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass, and Dr. Aaron Thompson, who oversees Kentucky’s colleges and universities.

Commissioner Glass oversees Kentucky’s K-12 schools statewide. He started the job in September knowing the pandemic was impacting everything. Dr. Glass is a native Kentuckian who started his career here before holding top education posts in other states. Now, he’s home and leading state schools through a very challenging time. He joins us to discuss the difficult year schools have had.

Similarly, Kentucky’s colleges and universities are getting rolling with a new semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. Last semester, campuses managed to pull it off with a hybrid of in-person and remote classes while remaining ready to go fully online at a moment’s notice. Testing and tracing and now a slow but hopefully vaccine rollout provides some encouragement for a new year. Dr. Thompson grew up poor in Clay County and followed the promise of higher education to EKU. Now, he’s run universities, written books and spoken around the country on education and equity topics. He now heads up the council on post-secondary education that oversees our state’s colleges and universities.

