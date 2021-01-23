Lexington Police investigating shooting
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Police got the call around 4:10 of shots fired off North Upper Street and Idaho Avenue.
Officials tell WKYT an 18-year-old man was shot.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lexington Police say they have no suspect information at this time.
They are asking anyone with information about this shooting, to contact them.
You can leave a tip anonymously to LPD by calling 859-253-2020 or by texting LEXPD in the body of the message followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.