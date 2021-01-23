Advertisement

Lexington Police investigating shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police got the call around 4:10 of shots fired off North Upper Street and Idaho Avenue.

Officials tell WKYT an 18-year-old man was shot.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information about this shooting, to contact them.

You can leave a tip anonymously to LPD by calling 859-253-2020 or by texting LEXPD in the body of the message followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).

