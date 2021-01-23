Advertisement

Morehead State routs UT Martin, extends winning streak to seven

The Eagles (11-6, 8-2) shot 46.6% from the floor.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - DeVon Cooper and Johni Broome scored 13 points each, James Baker added 12 points and Morehead State beat UT Martin 76-44 Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena to win its seventh straight game.

The Eagles (11-6, 8-2) shot 46.6% from the floor and hit seven threes in the win. They are off to their best OVC start since the 2009-10 season.

Morehead State led 32-22 at halftime and outscored the Skyhawks 44-22 in the second half.

The Eagles visit Jacksonville State January 28 at 8:30.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first...
No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63
Kentucky loses at UT 70-53.
No. 12 Kentucky falls at No. 25 Tennessee 70-53
Alabama's Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama's NCAA...
No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi State