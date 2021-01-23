Morehead State routs UT Martin, extends winning streak to seven

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - DeVon Cooper and Johni Broome scored 13 points each, James Baker added 12 points and Morehead State beat UT Martin 76-44 Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena to win its seventh straight game.

The Eagles (11-6, 8-2) shot 46.6% from the floor and hit seven threes in the win. They are off to their best OVC start since the 2009-10 season.

Morehead State led 32-22 at halftime and outscored the Skyhawks 44-22 in the second half.

The Eagles visit Jacksonville State January 28 at 8:30.

