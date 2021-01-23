NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.