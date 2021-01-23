Transy completes season sweep of Mount St. Joseph, 62-47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just two days after beating Mount St. Joseph with a buzzer-beating game-winning shot, Transy’s Lucas Gentry poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Pioneers season sweep of the Lions, 62-47.

Transy (3-6) forward Dominique Turner notched his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

On Thursday, Gentry took a full-court in-bounds pass and scored with less than :01 remaining to give Transy a thrilling 63-62 win at Mount St. Joseph.

The Pioneers, now 1-1 in the Heartland Conference, are scheduled to host Earlham College on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.