Transy completes season sweep of Mount St. Joseph, 62-47

Lucas Gentry notches a double-double in win
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just two days after beating Mount St. Joseph with a buzzer-beating game-winning shot, Transy’s Lucas Gentry poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Pioneers season sweep of the Lions, 62-47.

Transy (3-6) forward Dominique Turner notched his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

On Thursday, Gentry took a full-court in-bounds pass and scored with less than :01 remaining to give Transy a thrilling 63-62 win at Mount St. Joseph.

The Pioneers, now 1-1 in the Heartland Conference, are scheduled to host Earlham College on Friday.

