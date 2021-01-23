Where you can spot Bernie and his mittens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business is having fun with one of the latest internet trends.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

A photo of Sanders in a jacket and mittens quickly went viral online, and the internet had plenty of fun making memes of the senator placing him in a variety of spots.

Everyone gets an A+ for the Bernie Sanders memes. https://t.co/LWbXknF2eE — CNET (@CNET) January 23, 2021

Shop Local Kentucky brought the meme to life in Lexington.

Ben Runco painted Bernie on the side of the W. High Street warehouse.

Now, the company is ‘once again asking you’ to take a picture with the mural.

Dozens of people visited the one-dimensional version of the politician Saturday.

“Bernie has brought some relief to us,” said Alondra Padilla, who took photos with friends at the site.

Runco, the man behind the painted politician, said this mural is his first.

“I think the world is dealing with a whole lot right now, certainly the country, and to be, especially me, part of this little, funny zeitgeist moment of humor has been an honor,” he said.

The graphic designer said he often speed paints snapshots of pop culture and politics. His coworkers encouraged him to make a larger version of his Bernie Sanders painting.

“I didn’t know she had in mind on the side of a building,” Runco said.

He literally captured the moment for fans of his work, taking pictures of passersby in front of his creation.

“The main point is to just make people smile ,” he said.

Several people brought their own folding chairs to sit alongside Sanders. Runco said shop employees are considering putting out a bench.

He said the mural is here to stay for the time being.

More of Runco’s work can be found on his website and Instagram page.

Shop Local Kentucky’s Lexington store is also back open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

