Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms and heavy rain move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After many areas dealt with a wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain this morning, we now focus on the heavy rain threat that moves in for tomorrow, bringing some threats along with it.

Scattered to isolated showers will stay with us on and off this evening and tonight, making for dreary conditions. Temperatures will also remain on the chilly side through tonight in the upper 30s, which for many, won’t be much of a change from this afternoon’s high temperatures. We keep our temperatures relatively unchanged due to winds shifting out of the south and a warm front moving in overnight.

By Monday, our heaviest rain and even some thunderstorms will arrive into the Commonwealth as the warm front continues to surge north. These showers will put down rain quickly and also last throughout nearly the entire day. Rainfall accumulation could amount to 2″-3″ for several areas of central and eastern Kentucky with 1″-2″ on the northern and southern fringes of the system. This amount of rainfall within a nearly 12-hour window will likely lead to several high water issues for areas. Along with heavy rain, we’ll also be dealing with gusty winds that could reach 40+ mph at times.

We’ll begin the wrap up the rain throughout Tuesday morning, with a brief dry period coming in during the afternoon and lasting through the first part of Wednesday. Unfortunately, this dry period will be relatively short-lived as another system approaches. This next system will be one to watch closely because it will likely bring our next best threat for snowfall across our region and could even provide several inches. Since we are still several days out on this next system, we will watch it closely for any changes, but winter weather lovers finally have something to look forward to.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.