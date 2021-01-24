Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mix early then rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

If you are doing your rain dance you may want to slow it down...

Good morning everyone! We are waking up considerably warmer in the Commonwealth compared to yesterday where the wind chill was in the single digits, and now we are in the 30′s. Looking outside, clouds are filling in overhead and we are looking as our first band of this wintery mix makes its way through. Dry air is dominating making it hard for anything to reach the surface but we will watch when it does because we know that just a little bit can makes the roads dangerous. The rest of the day will transition into a cold rain, with highs close to 40 degrees.

This brings us to tomorrow where a warm front will increase our temps to the 50′s, and a sharp temperature gradient with that, but we are in for a washout. Over the entire day we could see upwards of 2″ of rain in some spots. The main concern with this could be some flooding in some spots and this is something that we will be keeping our eyes on. Tuesday some showers will linger early from the Monday front, but will clear out into Wednesday. Our next weather maker comes in late Wednesday and gives us a considerable looking snow chance heading into Thursday. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with lows around 20. Friday we clear up, but temperatures won’t catch up with average until Saturday.

Have a great day!

