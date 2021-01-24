Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 2,018 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 346,586 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 10.24%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess, Warren.

Officials also reported 35 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,421.

At least 1,540 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 371 in the ICU and 218 on ventilators. At least 41,660 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game