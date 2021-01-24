Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 2,018 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 346,586 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 10.24%. The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess, Warren.

Officials also reported 35 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 3,421.

At least 1,540 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 371 in the ICU and 218 on ventilators. At least 41,660 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.