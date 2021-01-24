Jones, Louisville hand Duke third straight loss 70-65

Advertisement

Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and Louisville beat Duke 70-65, sending the Blue Devils to their third straight loss.

Both teams plummeted out of the Top 25 rankings this week - Duke for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016 - but the Cardinals, who fell just outside the rankings, could find themselves back in after snapping a two-game losing streak.

The game wasn’t put away until Jones, the grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Duke’s Matthew Hurt scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the arc but went 12 minutes of the second half without scoring.

