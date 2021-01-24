Kentucky takes down LSU, snaps three-game skid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - BJ Boston scored a team-high 18 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 15 points and nine rebounds and Kentucky beat LSU 82-69 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

Olivier Sarr scored 13 points and finished 7-8 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Wildcats finished 21-26 from the line.

Kentucky shot 42.2% from the floor and 28% (7-26) from three in the win.

The Wildcats led the Tigers 49-36 at halftime and scored more than 80 points for the first time since the season opener against Morehead State.

Needed that W 😼🏀 pic.twitter.com/IUgTcLavAA — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 24, 2021

Kentucky (5-9, 4-3) visits No. 18 Alabama Tuesday night at 7:00 on ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-0 in the SEC.

LSU (10-4, 5-3) visits Texas A&M Tuesday at 9:00 on the SEC Network.

