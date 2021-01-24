Advertisement

Kentucky takes down LSU, snaps three-game skid

BJ Boston scored a team-high 18 points in Saturday’s win.
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first...
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - BJ Boston scored a team-high 18 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 15 points and nine rebounds and Kentucky beat LSU 82-69 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

Olivier Sarr scored 13 points and finished 7-8 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Wildcats finished 21-26 from the line.

Kentucky shot 42.2% from the floor and 28% (7-26) from three in the win.

The Wildcats led the Tigers 49-36 at halftime and scored more than 80 points for the first time since the season opener against Morehead State.

Kentucky (5-9, 4-3) visits No. 18 Alabama Tuesday night at 7:00 on ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-0 in the SEC.

LSU (10-4, 5-3) visits Texas A&M Tuesday at 9:00 on the SEC Network.

