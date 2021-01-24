Knicks Go gets to the lead and stays there to win Pegasus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to catch him. Nobody came close.

Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday - his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million.

