Advertisement

Knicks Go gets to the lead and stays there to win Pegasus

The heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus.
Joel Rosario celebrates after Knicks Go won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race...
Joel Rosario celebrates after Knicks Go won the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to catch him. Nobody came close.

Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday - his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first...
No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63
Kentucky loses at UT 70-53.
No. 12 Kentucky falls at No. 25 Tennessee 70-53
Alabama's Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama's NCAA...
No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi State