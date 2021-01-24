Advertisement

No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63

Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left.
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first...
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.

Evans’ driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would’ve given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.

Evans scored 25 points for Louisville, while Conti had 13 for Wake Forest.

