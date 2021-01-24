No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63
Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left.
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville barely avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.
Evans’ driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would’ve given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.
Evans scored 25 points for Louisville, while Conti had 13 for Wake Forest.
