No. 12 Kentucky falls at No. 25 Tennessee 70-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Rhyne Howard scored 14 points and Chasity Patterson added 15 points, but No. 12 Kentucky lost to No. 25 Tennessee on the road Sunday afternoon 70-53 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats (11-4, 4-3) shot 28.6% from the floor and 29.2% from deep.

Rennia Davis scored 15 points and added 20 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Tennessee also out-rebounded the Wildcats 56-25 and had 44 points in the paint compared to 18 for Kentucky.

Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, hosting Alabama at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

