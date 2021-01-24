No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide won its ninth straight overall and has won eight consecutive SEC games for the first time since starting league play 8-0 in the 1986-87 season.

The Bulldogs cut an 11-point second-half deficit to three in the final minute, but John Petty Jr. answered with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Alabama entered the weekend with a two-game SEC lead. Freshman guard Joshua Primo scored 16 points and made four first-half 3s for the Tide.

.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points.

