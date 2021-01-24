Advertisement

No. 18 Alabama wins 9th straight, 81-73 over Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide have won eight consecutive games in the SEC.
Alabama's Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama's NCAA...
Alabama's Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide won its ninth straight overall and has won eight consecutive SEC games for the first time since starting league play 8-0 in the 1986-87 season.

The Bulldogs cut an 11-point second-half deficit to three in the final minute, but John Petty Jr. answered with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Alabama entered the weekend with a two-game SEC lead. Freshman guard Joshua Primo scored 16 points and made four first-half 3s for the Tide.

.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points. 

