Advertisement

Perry County Schools offering in-person tutoring for elementary students

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Educators with the Perry County School Board are giving elementary school students a chance to improve their educational skills on weekends.

Officials with the school board and various teachers throughout the county held tutoring sessions at East Perry and R.W. Combs Elementary Schools.

These are designed to allow students to catch up on homework as well as improve their skills in the classroom.

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said that getting to see students in person as well as give them a sense of normalcy is exactly what they were aiming for.

“We’re going to do this with two groups the last two Saturdays of each month. It’s been a difficult year, to say the least since last March,” Jett said. “And we want to make sure we’re giving students every opportunity to get as much in-person instruction as they can to help them catch up on missed assignments and specific content and skills.”

Jett said that these sessions are not limited to students at East Perry and R.W. Combs but to all in that grade level throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Police got the call around 4:10 of a possible shooting off North Upper Street.
Lexington Police investigating shooting
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and...
Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning
Gov. Beshear: 2,018 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

An intersection is partially shutdown following a crash.
Downtown intersection back open after early morning crash in Lexington
first alert
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Money
Winchester accepting applications for small business relief program
Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.
WATCH | Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game