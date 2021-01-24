Advertisement

Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field. Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team.

With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season. 

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.


