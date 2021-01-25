Advertisement

After initial hesitancy, vaccine distribution going well in one southern Kentucky county

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccinations are going well at one southern Kentucky health department.

Hundreds of people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine each day in Laurel County, with nurses busy providing some people with their second doses while others, teachers and those over 70, are getting their first doses.

County health leaders say it is very important for everyone to get the vaccine once you have an appointment because once that seal on the vial has been opened, there is only a certain amount of time the vaccine is good for.

There was hesitancy at first, but health leaders say most who are offered want the vaccine.

“We noticed there was a lot of hesitancy, but I think that has passed,” said Mark Hensely, Laurel County Health Dept. “We see more and more now, calling in and seeing if they can get the vaccine. They were hesitant at first, now, they want the vaccine.”

There are some side effects, but Hensley says the most common is arm soreness after the first dose and a headache or slight fever after the second.

County health leaders expect to still be administering the vaccine through the summer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

