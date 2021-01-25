Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It is a First Alert Weather Day here in Kentucky and we are in for some heavy showers, gusty winds, the potential for flooding, and maybe a rumble of thunder.. oh my!

Good morning! The greatest risk is flooding and we can see in central Kentucky between 1-3″ in some spots, the biggest factor is if this all comes at us at one time. A warm front will be driving this system and we can end up seeing temps in some spots in the 50′s and maybe even a 60 or so in counties closer to Tennessee. This will also increase our wind gusts and we could see between 30-40 MPH in some spots. To top it all off, this morning we are dealing with high dewpoints relative to the temperature and dense fog is a factor. Be careful today at all times when driving, whether it is fog, rain, or wind can all making a commute more treacherous than it needs to be. The Storm Prediction Center has also places us here in central KY under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today, just because it seems low does not mean to keep your guard down. We all know in KY the weather can chance at any moment.

Tuesday the showers will wrap up and the above normal temps will linger. Wednesday-late into Thursday our next system rolls through and gives us a chance for winter weather. This one looks better for some more accumulation, but is one we are continuing to watch for any exact numbers now are too early to tell. Thursday is also the coldest day of the week with temps near freezing and lows near teens. The end of the weekend into the weekend seems quieter with near average temps.

Stay safe everyone!

