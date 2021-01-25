Advertisement

Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking

By KTRK staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Residents in a Houston neighborhood are praising the actions of an Amazon driver who found a baby left on the side of a road after a carjacking.

“I never expected to find a baby,” driver Juan Carlos Flores said.

He was on his typical route in North Houston last Monday when he spotted a baby in a carseat on the side of the road.

“The first thing I think, this is not normal, that a baby can be on the side of the street. It’s not normal,” Flores said.

Houston Police say the child was abandoned there after an apparent carjacking at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the mother was going to check that the apartment was locked, and when she returned to the parking lot, the vehicle and her baby were gone.

“We were a little shocked just because we felt like it was, somebody was definitely watching over that baby, and being a mom, I could only imagine what the mom was going through,” neighbor Mirna Garcia said.

The suspect dropped off the baby and later ditched the car nearby.

“He must have realized pretty quickly that there was a baby in the vehicle,” Garcia said.

The Amazon driver found the baby just across the street from Garcia’s home.

Her surveillance cameras captured the baby being dropped off, and she turned the video in to the police.

“It showed the baby getting dropped off, and the baby was there for about 20 minutes, and there were about six vehicles that drove by and nobody saw,” she said. “It was also trash day that day, so you wouldn’t have realized something was there on the corner.”

Her neighbor cared for the baby until police arrived and reunited the child with his mother.

Police have not yet caught the suspect yet, and there’s no word on what charges could be filed.

“I mean, I hope that again this was a lesson learned for everybody and just a happy ending,” Garcia said.

